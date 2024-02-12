AC/ DC announce ‘POWER UP' European tour

AC/ DC have announced the ‘POWER UP’ tour four years after releasing the album of the same name

Rock band AC/ DC has announced a 21 day European tour for this summer. The POWER UP tour will feature Angus Young, Brian Johnson and Stevie Young. Phil Rudd will be replaced with Matt Laug on the drums, while bassist Cliff Williams will be replaced by Chris Chaney.

Taking to X, the band wrote: “We are thrilled to finally announce the ‘POWER UP’ European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff.”

They added: “The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this Summer. We can't wait to see you all out there. Tickets on sale Feb 16.”

AC/DC last toured in 2015-16, when they went on the Rock or Bust tour. The band is now set to perform tracks from their last studio album Power Up, which was released four years ago.

The big announcement comes after AC/DC teased their tour earlier this month.

AC/DC European POWER UP tour dates:

MAY

17 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Veltins Arena

21 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Veltins Arena

25 – Reggio Emilia, Italy, RCF Arena

29 – Seville, Spain La Cartuja Stadium

JUNE

5 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Johan Cruyff Arena

9 – Munich, Germany, Olympic Stadium

12 – Munich, Germany, Olympic Stadium

16 – Dresden, Germany, Messe

23 – Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium

26 – Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium

29 – Zurich, Switzerland, Letzigrund Stadium

JULY

3 – London, England, Wembley Stadium

7 – London, England, Wembley Stadium

13 – Hockenheim, Germany, Ring

17 – Stuttgart, Germany, Wasen

21 – Bratislava, Slovakia, Old Airport

27 – Nuremberg, Zeppelinfeld

31 – Hannover, Messe

AUGUST

9 – Dessel, Festivalpark Stenehei

13 – Paris, France, Hippodrome ParisLongchamp

17 – Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park+