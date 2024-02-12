AC/ DC announce ‘POWER UP' European tour

Monday, February 12, 2024
Rock band AC/ DC has announced a 21 day European tour for this summer. The POWER UP tour will feature Angus Young, Brian Johnson and Stevie Young. Phil Rudd will be replaced with Matt Laug on the drums, while bassist Cliff Williams will be replaced by Chris Chaney.
Taking to X, the band wrote: “We are thrilled to finally announce the ‘POWER UP’ European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff.”
They added: “The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this Summer. We can't wait to see you all out there. Tickets on sale Feb 16.”
AC/DC last toured in 2015-16, when they went on the Rock or Bust tour. The band is now set to perform tracks from their last studio album Power Up, which was released four years ago.
The big announcement comes after AC/DC teased their tour earlier this month.
MAY
17 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Veltins Arena
21 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Veltins Arena
25 – Reggio Emilia, Italy, RCF Arena
29 – Seville, Spain La Cartuja Stadium
JUNE
5 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Johan Cruyff Arena
9 – Munich, Germany, Olympic Stadium
12 – Munich, Germany, Olympic Stadium
16 – Dresden, Germany, Messe
23 – Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium
26 – Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium
29 – Zurich, Switzerland, Letzigrund Stadium
JULY
3 – London, England, Wembley Stadium
7 – London, England, Wembley Stadium
13 – Hockenheim, Germany, Ring
17 – Stuttgart, Germany, Wasen
21 – Bratislava, Slovakia, Old Airport
27 – Nuremberg, Zeppelinfeld
31 – Hannover, Messe
AUGUST
9 – Dessel, Festivalpark Stenehei
13 – Paris, France, Hippodrome ParisLongchamp
17 – Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park+