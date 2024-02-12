King Charles makes major move to avoid meeting Prince Harry again

King Charles recently met Prince Harry after he personally informed him of his cancer diagnosis

File Footage

King Charles is reportedly set to make a major move by leaving Clarence House in London in order to avoid meeting his son, Prince Harry, again.



According to Daily Star, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will return to UK for the 10th anniversary celebrations of Invictus Games at St Paul's Cathedral in May.

While Harry’s plans regarding meeting the King are not confirmed, several reports have claimed that he may bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to meet his cancer-stricken dad.

However, writer and broadcaster Robert Jobson told The Sun that King Charles may soon leave Sandringham, where he went after meeting Harry at Clarence House, to stay at quieter Wood Farm.

ALSO READ: King Charles kept Prince Harry meeting short to keep his stress level down

"The best thing for him is calm," Jobson said. “I would think he will stay at Sandringham House until they shut it down and they he may go to Wood Farm.”

“When the late Queen was very sick she went to Wood Farm. It’s also where Prince Philip lived after his retirement,” he added. “It’s a very relaxing place and he can be there with just a couple of servants and just really chill out.”

While the expert did not mention King Charles’ unwillingness to meet Harry again, he mentioned that the monarch cut his meeting with his son short to keep his blood pressure under control.

Jobson mentioned that Charles avoided discussing anything with Harry that might cause his blood pressure to rise so he ended the meeting in 30 minutes.

Hence, it can be possible that Charles decision to move to Wood Farm would be to avoid meeting his rebellious son again.