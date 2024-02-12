 
Monday, February 12, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Nicola Peltz reveals why she had to cut Brooklyn Beckham's cameo from ‘Lola'

Nicola Peltz's husband Brooklyn Beckham initially had a cameo in her directorial debut ‘Lola’

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 12, 2024

Nicola Peltz has admitted she had to cut her husband Brooklyn Beckham's cameo from her directorial debut Lola.

Nicola also revealed the hilarious reason Brooklyn’s cameo ended up being axed, saying that he kept speaking in a British accent.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she talked about Brooklyn’s cameo, saying, “Brooklyn is actually really upset that he did get cut from his one little cameo.

“He had one line, ‘Hi,’ but he kept saying it in a British accent and he was staring directly into the camera, I was like ‘Oh God, we have to move on, good lord.’”

“So, Brooklyn ended up on the chopping block. But I couldn’t have done any of this without him because he was such a massive support to me every day on set which I’m so appreciative of,” she shared.

The 29-year-old wrote, directed and starred in Lola, which hit theaters on February 9.

The synopsis reads: “Lola James works to save enough money to get her little brother, Arlo, out of their toxic home. Arlo keeps her hopeful, until one tragic night, when her whole world gets uprooted. From that moment on, nothing will ever be the same.”

During her appearance on the The Today Show earlier this week, she reflected on directing the movie, saying, “I never planned on directing Lola. I always wanted to direct in the future. But, my producer was really the one that gave me enough confidence to go for it.”

