Beyonce and Lady Gaga ignite collab rumors for ‘Telephone' part 2

Beyonce and Lady Gaga released ‘Telephone’ in 2010 and teased a second part

Beyonce and Lady Gaga reignited hope of a Telephone sequel with their Super Bowl appearances.

The duo released Telephone in 2010, and the video ended with a “To Be Continued…” message, leaving fans waiting for a sequel ever since.

Both the Run the World hitmaker and the Alejandro singer attended the Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs claim a big victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Beyonce delighted fans by announcing her Renaissance: Act II album. She also dropped two new singles called Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages.

Fans noticed the similarity in the title of Texas Hold 'Em and the lyrics in Lady Gaga’s hit song Poker Face, where she sings, “I wanna hold 'em like they do in Texas, please.”

In the Telephone video, Lady Gaga is in jail on February 11 - which was the date of the Super Bowl this year. In the video, a Virgin Mobile was seen, and Beyonce, 42, appeared in a Verizon Super Bowl ad, which could be another nod to the 2010 hit song.

Lady Gaga also sported a jersey with the number 16 on it, which is the number in Beyonce new single 16 Carriages.