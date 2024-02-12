What does Travis Kelce say about Taylor Swift after Super Bowl?

Travis Kelce gushes over Taylor Swift after he won the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift is always there for Travis Kelce, and the pro-footballer is over the moon for that, saying, "he's on top of the world right now," after sharing the the Super Bowl win with the pop icon.



During a post-game press conference, the NFL's tight end revealed the milestones the pair scored from last year.

"Man, it's on the top of the world right now, baby. It's a good feeling," he shared.

The Carolina hitmaker attended the big night of her boyfriend from Japan, where she was performing for Eras Tour.

Responding to another question about comparing the previous year to this, the Chiefs player said, "Man, just when you think things couldn't get any better."

He continued, "I'll tell you what, being on the mountaintop with my brother is something special that I'll remember for the rest of my life," referring to facing brother Jason Kelce Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl.

Not to mention, Travis and Taylor enjoyed a sweet smooch on the ground to celebrate his win.

It is pertinent to mention that last night's game achieved an excellent feat for the Kansas City Chiefs as they won the Super Bowl for the third time in five years.