 
menu
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

King Charles urged to strip Prince Harry of his title after UK visit

Prince Harry recently visit King Charles in UK after he was informed of his father’s cancer diagnosis

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

King Charles urged to strip Prince Harry of his title after UK visit
King Charles urged to strip Prince Harry of his title after UK visit

King Charles has been told to strip Prince Harry of his Royal title following his brief visit to UK before h attended the 13th Annual NFL Honours.

Speaking with GB News, royal expert Tom Bower claimed that Harry, the Duke of Sussex, only came to UK to see Charles so people won’t bash him when he attends the Las Vegas event.

"When Harry announced he was doing his dash across the Atlantic last Tuesday, I said many times how suspicious it was,” he told the publication.

"I didn't believe he was coming on a charitable quest to be by his father's side. Now I've been proved right,” Bower continued.

ALSO READ: King Charles favours Queen Camilla to take lead instead of Prince William?

"You can't trust the Sussexes. Everything is done in their own self-interest and they have been absolutely poisonous in their treatment and their comments about Britain and the monarchy.

"We've gone through it all so many times, it's dreadful. And I do hope that now, when Harry was kicked out after 30 minutes, having flown from California.

"He was not invited to stay the night in any of the many palace bedrooms, and then he scuttled back to California the following morning, I think he's got the message he's not welcome in Britain.”

He went on to urge Charles to take away Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles for always insulting the Royal family with their antics.

"I just hope that when King Charles recovers, he finally puts paid to the Sussexes and takes away their titles or whatever tells them very firmly they're not welcome in Britain,” Bower said.

Piers Morgan raises his voice as Meghan Markle, Harry launch new 'office' using royal titles
Piers Morgan raises his voice as Meghan Markle, Harry launch new 'office' using royal titles
Dolly Parton backs Elle King amid backlash: 'Forgive her'
Dolly Parton backs Elle King amid backlash: 'Forgive her'
How David Beckham, son Brooklyn put an end to Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham feud
How David Beckham, son Brooklyn put an end to Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham feud
Oscar Isaac eyes new Marvel project after ‘Moon Knight'
Oscar Isaac eyes new Marvel project after ‘Moon Knight'
Has Meghan Markle turned her back on 'Suits' co-stars? Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht reveal
Has Meghan Markle turned her back on 'Suits' co-stars? Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht reveal
Prince William finally breaks silence on King Charles, Harry's meeting
Prince William finally breaks silence on King Charles, Harry's meeting
Real reason Justin Bieber declined Usher's offer to perform at Super Bowl
Real reason Justin Bieber declined Usher's offer to perform at Super Bowl
King Charles shares details of Harry's meeting with Prince William, Kate Middleton? video
King Charles shares details of Harry's meeting with Prince William, Kate Middleton?
'Blackpink's' Lisa joins the cast of 'The White Lotus'
'Blackpink's' Lisa joins the cast of 'The White Lotus'
Tyler West, Molly Rainford revealed special itinerary
Tyler West, Molly Rainford revealed special itinerary
Katy Perry leaving 'American Idol' for Orlando Bloom?
Katy Perry leaving 'American Idol' for Orlando Bloom?
King Charles, Prince William issue strong warning to Prince Harry after recent UK visit video
King Charles, Prince William issue strong warning to Prince Harry after recent UK visit