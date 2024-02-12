 
Monday, February 12, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘radical' steps to reconcile with royals

Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could rectify their image by building bridges with the Royal Family and moving back to the UK, per an expert.

The Duke and Ducchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the U.S. The couple now live in Montecito with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

PR expert Ellery Takamoto weighed in on the steps the Sussexes can take to improve their popularity with the public.

"Normally, I'd recommend for the couple to focus on more positive and relatable initiatives,” she told Daily Express US. “[Such as] do charitable work, and emphasise good, sound values in order to slowly improve their public perception, but in this case, I think that too much damage has been done, and that they'll need a somewhat more radical approach.”

She added: "The public will need to see Harry and Meghan get closer to the remaining Royal Family, perhaps take their royal duties back up again, and move back to the UK."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke against the royals in their bombshell interview with Oprah in 2021. They detailed their time with the Royal Family further in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan in 2022. 

