3 Reasons Prince Harry visited King Charles without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's rushed visit to the UK to meet King Charles notably didn't include his wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was seen rushing to the airport to visit King Charles when he was diagnosed with cancer. His wife Meghan Markle’s absence at his arm was noted around the globe.

However, PR expert Renae Smith believes it was a well thought move on part of the couple.

"Prince Harry's decision to travel alone to be with King Charles, without Meghan Markle, is a situation that likely involves careful consideration of various personal and practical factors,” she told Express.co.uk.

"Firstly, the nature of the visit and its circumstances might necessitate a solo visit,” she continued. “Prince Harry's journey to support his father during a health crisis is a deeply personal family matter. The decision for Harry to go alone could be based on the immediate need for family togetherness in a potentially sensitive situation, where the presence of direct lineage might be prioritised.”

She noted that Meghan could have had prior commitments in the U.S.: "Additionally, logistical and practical considerations could play a role. Meghan Markle might have commitments in the US that require her attention, be it related to their family, charitable work, or professional obligations.”

“The couple also has two young children, and childcare responsibilities could influence their decision, especially when considering the logistics of international travel and the brief nature of the visit,” she added.

Renae also noted how the move could’ve brought on even more scrutiny from the media the Sussexes.

“Public and media scrutiny is another factor that cannot be ignored. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been subject to intense media attention, and their decision-making might also consider the potential impact of their actions on the narrative around the royal family and themselves. "