At the Super Bowl, Travis Kelce was seen yelling at his coach with Taylor Swift in attendance

Travis Kelce's 'red flag' irks Taylor Swift's friends

Taylor Swift’s friends are on high alert following Travis Kelce’s outburst at the Super Bowl this year.

The tip comes after the 34-year-old tight end was spotted yelling at Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid when his teammate Isiah Pacheco “fumbled” a pass made by his pal and quarterback Patrick Holmes.

As per the game footage, Travis got heated up to the point that he had to get pulled away by Jerrod McKinnon.

“Honestly, Travis yelling at coach Reid like that was surprising and a little bit concerning to Taylor's friends simply because they were not aware that he even had a side to him like that,' an insider told Daily Mail.

The source added: “They understand that it's the biggest game of the year and that there is a lot at stake - but Travis is a pro and should have handled himself with a bit more dignity than to scream at his coach like that.”

They continued that as long as the Lover crooner’s friends are concerned, this is “his first red flag.”

Taylor’s friends also found the commotion’s timing to be worse since her family was at the game too, “Her family was there and all of her friends. He knew this. Travis should have been able to keep his cool better.”