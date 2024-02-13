Shannen Doherty discussed her 2015 diagnosis with director and screenwriter James Cullen Bressack

Shannen Doherty recalls filming 'Bethany' amid cancer

Shannen Doherty recently opened up about her cancer diagnosis in 2015 that took a toll on her while filming Bethany.

In the recent episode of her podcast Let's Be Clear, the 52-year-old actress told director and screenwriter James Cullen Bressack that she learned about her illness only a week or two prior to the start of production.

James, who directed Bethany, recalled: "You called me when you had just started your meds and said, 'I'm not sure if I can do this.' I reassured you, 'If you can't manage it, we'll find a solution.'"



Shannen, who played Susan in the movie, recounted a specific scene that she couldn't pull off in initial takes because all she could think about was her cancer at the moment.

"My mind was consumed by thoughts of cancer — what it meant and what lay ahead — and suddenly, I was confronted with this monologue that felt utterly disconnected," she said.



Shannen continued: "It's a moment I'm particularly proud of as an actor. I believe it's much more challenging to convey everything solely through expression; words can often be a crutch."