Shannen Doherty recalls filming 'Bethany' amid cancer 

Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Shannen Doherty recently opened up about her cancer diagnosis in 2015 that took a toll on her while filming Bethany.
In the recent episode of her podcast Let's Be Clear, the 52-year-old actress told director and screenwriter James Cullen Bressack that she learned about her illness only a week or two prior to the start of production.
James, who directed Bethany, recalled: "You called me when you had just started your meds and said, 'I'm not sure if I can do this.' I reassured you, 'If you can't manage it, we'll find a solution.'"
Shannen, who played Susan in the movie, recounted a specific scene that she couldn't pull off in initial takes because all she could think about was her cancer at the moment.
"My mind was consumed by thoughts of cancer — what it meant and what lay ahead — and suddenly, I was confronted with this monologue that felt utterly disconnected," she said.
Shannen continued: "It's a moment I'm particularly proud of as an actor. I believe it's much more challenging to convey everything solely through expression; words can often be a crutch."