Photo: Christopher Nolan reflects on rejecting Robert Downey Jr. for 'Scarecrow' gig

Earlier, The Avengers alum recalled that he initially pitched the role of Batman’s antagonist to the Oppenheimer’s director, Christopher Nolan.

Recently, in a chat with The New York Times, the American filmmaker got candid about their meeting.

Referring to Robert, Christopher revealed, “I 100 percent knew you weren’t the guy. In my head that was already cast,” adding, “I always wanted to meet you.”

However, the Tenet director went on to hail Robert by saying, “I was a huge admirer of yours and therefore selfishly just wanted to take the meeting.”

“I was also a little afraid of you, you know. I had heard all kinds of stories about how you were crazy,” he even confessed.

He also remarked in conclusion, “It was only a few years after the last of those stories that had come out about you.”

This comes after Robert Downey Jr. disclosed during a previous Q&A at Los Angeles' American Cinematheque theater that he was so ‘serious’ about the role that he even met “(Christopher) for tea.”

Nonetheless, he recalled, “I was like, 'He doesn't seem like he's really in on this interview,'” after which he announced that the role went to Cillian Murphy.