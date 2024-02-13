 
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Christopher Nolan reflects on rejecting Robert Downey Jr. for 'Scarecrow' gig

Christopher Nolan, who directed 'Oppenheimer', breaks silence on preferring Cillian Murphy over Robert Downey Jr.

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Photo: Christopher Nolan reflects on rejecting Robert Downey Jr. for Scarecrow gig
Photo: Christopher Nolan reflects on rejecting Robert Downey Jr. for 'Scarecrow' gig

Christopher Nolan reacted to Robert Downey Jr. losing Scarecrow to Cillian Murphy.

Earlier, The Avengers alum recalled that he initially pitched the role of Batman’s antagonist to the Oppenheimer’s director, Christopher Nolan.

Recently, in a chat with The New York Times, the American filmmaker got candid about their meeting.

Referring to Robert, Christopher revealed, “I 100 percent knew you weren’t the guy. In my head that was already cast,” adding, “I always wanted to meet you.”

However, the Tenet director went on to hail Robert by saying, “I was a huge admirer of yours and therefore selfishly just wanted to take the meeting.”

“I was also a little afraid of you, you know. I had heard all kinds of stories about how you were crazy,” he even confessed.

He also remarked in conclusion, “It was only a few years after the last of those stories that had come out about you.”

This comes after Robert Downey Jr. disclosed during a previous Q&A at Los Angeles' American Cinematheque theater that he was so ‘serious’ about the role that he even met “(Christopher) for tea.”

Nonetheless, he recalled, “I was like, 'He doesn't seem like he's really in on this interview,'” after which he announced that the role went to Cillian Murphy.

