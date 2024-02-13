 
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Has Meghan Markle turned her back on 'Suits' co-stars? Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht reveal

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-stars Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht have revealed their communication status with her

Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle hasn’t been in touch with her Suits co-stars Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht since she left the hit show in 2017.

Patrick and Gabriel spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about their current communication status with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The duo, along with other cast members of Suit, recently appeared in a Suits themed commercial for the Super Bowl.

Patrick, who starred opposite Meghan as Michael Ross in the legal drama, admitted he’s had "no communication" with her recently.

Gabriel, who played Harvey Specter in the show, said, "I have not communicated with her other than seeing her big support for the resurgence, and that has been really nice.”

Gabriel’s comments were in reference to Meghan’s interview with Variety in November, where she gushed over the show finding new popularity on Netflix.

"It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time," Meghan said. "It’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting."

