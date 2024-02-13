Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's team defends Sussex title use: ‘It's their name”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new website lists them as 'The Duke and Duchess of Sussex'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's team is defending their new website, which lists them as “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex” even after their exit from royal duties in 2020.

The website is a “one-stop shop” to all their activities and opens to a page with their picture, with a large text reading "The Office of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Royal experts believe the use of the Sussex titles can worsen the couple’s feud with the Royal Family. However, their team member has spoken out against the backlash, saying the titles are “their name,” and theirs to use on the website.

"Prince Harry and Meghan are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That is a fact. It is their surname and family name," a source close to the couple told MailOnline.

"They are going to have real trouble with the use of Sussex. It is a royal title and if there is any hint of commercialism about this it will be shut down. It's just staggering they cannot see how gauche it is."

The “About” page on the website reads: "The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is shaping the future through business and philanthropy. This includes: The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions, patronages, ventures, and organisations which receive the support of the couple, individually and/or together."

Whereas the biography reads: "They are committed to their mission: Show Up, Do Good. They hold the value that charitable work should not simply be 'a handout, but rather a hand held".