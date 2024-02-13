 
menu
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spark reactions with 'spiteful' attack on real royals

Royal expert said, "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hated our royal family so seem to be working on one of their own"

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spark reactions with spiteful attack on real royals
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spark reactions with 'spiteful' attack on real royals

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have sparked reactions after the couple launched their new website to replace their Archewell foundation site.

Angela Levin, royal expert and major critic of the California-based royal couple, took to X, formerly Twitter, and slammed them.

Read More: Prince William's true intentions related to King Charles abdication laid bare

She tweeted, “H and M hated our royal family so seem to be working on one of their own. They have a new website. The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan.

“It's full of exaggeration and pomposity and is a spiteful attack on the real royals who must do something-please."

Commenting on Angela’s tweet, an army veteran who goes by Sabirah Lohn on X, said: “Angela, let’s be honest, they failed trying to make it on their own so they’re going to the next best thing they can.

Also Read: King Charles urged to strip Prince Harry of his title after UK visit

“Being fake royals. They don’t seem to understand this is not going to change the way people feel about them. Actually, I’m wrong, probably going to make people feel worse about them.”

Piers Morgan raises his voice as Meghan Markle, Harry launch new 'office' using royal titles
Piers Morgan raises his voice as Meghan Markle, Harry launch new 'office' using royal titles
Dolly Parton backs Elle King amid backlash: 'Forgive her'
Dolly Parton backs Elle King amid backlash: 'Forgive her'
How David Beckham, son Brooklyn put an end to Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham feud
How David Beckham, son Brooklyn put an end to Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham feud
Oscar Isaac eyes new Marvel project after ‘Moon Knight'
Oscar Isaac eyes new Marvel project after ‘Moon Knight'
Has Meghan Markle turned her back on 'Suits' co-stars? Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht reveal
Has Meghan Markle turned her back on 'Suits' co-stars? Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht reveal
Prince William finally breaks silence on King Charles, Harry's meeting
Prince William finally breaks silence on King Charles, Harry's meeting
Real reason Justin Bieber declined Usher's offer to perform at Super Bowl
Real reason Justin Bieber declined Usher's offer to perform at Super Bowl
King Charles shares details of Harry's meeting with Prince William, Kate Middleton? video
King Charles shares details of Harry's meeting with Prince William, Kate Middleton?
'Blackpink's' Lisa joins the cast of 'The White Lotus'
'Blackpink's' Lisa joins the cast of 'The White Lotus'
Tyler West, Molly Rainford revealed special itinerary
Tyler West, Molly Rainford revealed special itinerary
Katy Perry leaving 'American Idol' for Orlando Bloom?
Katy Perry leaving 'American Idol' for Orlando Bloom?
King Charles, Prince William issue strong warning to Prince Harry after recent UK visit video
King Charles, Prince William issue strong warning to Prince Harry after recent UK visit