Royal expert said, "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hated our royal family so seem to be working on one of their own"

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spark reactions with 'spiteful' attack on real royals

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have sparked reactions after the couple launched their new website to replace their Archewell foundation site.



Angela Levin, royal expert and major critic of the California-based royal couple, took to X, formerly Twitter, and slammed them.

She tweeted, “H and M hated our royal family so seem to be working on one of their own. They have a new website. The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan.

“It's full of exaggeration and pomposity and is a spiteful attack on the real royals who must do something-please."

Commenting on Angela’s tweet, an army veteran who goes by Sabirah Lohn on X, said: “Angela, let’s be honest, they failed trying to make it on their own so they’re going to the next best thing they can.

“Being fake royals. They don’t seem to understand this is not going to change the way people feel about them. Actually, I’m wrong, probably going to make people feel worse about them.”