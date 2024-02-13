 
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles returns to London with Queen Camilla: See pics

Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles has returned to Clarence House in London after spending a week in his Sandringham home.

The King and Queen Camilla arrived via a helicopter at Buckingham Palace, from there they travelled in a car to Clarence House.

The King looked sharp in a black suit as he waved to the public, while Queen Camilla wore a rain mac to combat the rain on their way to Clarence House.

The King was diagnosed with cancer last week, with Buckingham Palace announcing that he’d undergo treatment and take a step back from public-facing duties.

He then underwent treatment last Monday and flew to Sandringham to spend a week there. Following his diagnosis, Prince Harry rushed to visit the King, but received only 30 minutes of his time before he was flown to Norfolk estate.

This comes after King Charles received treatment for an enlarged prostate last month at the London Clinic. Buckingham Palace released a statement on the King’s health, informing the public he was undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The King’s decision to reveal his ailment surprised royal experts, who noted how royals usually keep all such information secret. It is said the aim was to educate the masses on prostate enlargement.

