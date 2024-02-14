Cillian Murphy reveals Christopher Nolan's special tradition 

Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Cillian Murphy recently talked about why working with Christopher Nolan is a whole different experience.
The 47-year-old actor’s statement comes after he played the lead role in the filmmaker’s recent blockbuster Oppenheimer which also landed him a Best Actor nomination in the Oscars this year.
While speaking to GQ Magazine, Cillian revealed Christopher’s tradition of delivering film scripts personally to the actors which is transcripted on a special paper that can't be photocopied.
The actor shared that the eight-time Oscar nominated filmmaker flew to Ireland to hand him the 197pages-script which Cillian read immediately.
Read More: Christopher Nolan reflects on rejecting Robert Downey Jr. for 'Scarecrow' gig
“So, like, it's been his mum who's delivered the script to me before. Or his brother; he'll go away and come back in three hours. They've always done it this way, so why stop now? It does add a ritual to it, which I really appreciate. It suits me,” he told the outlet.
Additionally, he called Christopher’s film set “an intimate laboratory” and a “picnic,” simultaneously.
He continued: “Even though he works at a tremendous pace, there's always room for curiosity. There's no phones—but also no announcement: everybody just knows.And there's no chairs. Because he doesn't sit down. Sometimes a film set can be like a picnic.”