 
menu
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Cillian Murphy reveals Christopher Nolan's special tradition

Cillian Murphy is nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars 2024 for his role in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Cillian Murphy reveals Christopher Nolans special tradition
Cillian Murphy reveals Christopher Nolan's special tradition 

Cillian Murphy recently talked about why working with Christopher Nolan is a whole different experience.

The 47-year-old actor’s statement comes after he played the lead role in the filmmaker’s recent blockbuster Oppenheimer which also landed him a Best Actor nomination in the Oscars this year.

While speaking to GQ Magazine, Cillian revealed Christopher’s tradition of delivering film scripts personally to the actors which is transcripted on a special paper that can't be photocopied.

The actor shared that the eight-time Oscar nominated filmmaker flew to Ireland to hand him the 197pages-script which Cillian read immediately.

Read More: Christopher Nolan reflects on rejecting Robert Downey Jr. for 'Scarecrow' gig

“So, like, it's been his mum who's delivered the script to me before. Or his brother; he'll go away and come back in three hours.  They've always done it this way, so why stop now? It does add a ritual to it, which I really appreciate. It suits me,” he told the outlet.

Additionally, he called Christopher’s film set “an intimate laboratory” and a “picnic,” simultaneously.

He continued: “Even though he works at a tremendous pace, there's always room for curiosity. There's no phones—but also no announcement: everybody just knows.And there's no chairs. Because he doesn't sit down. Sometimes a film set can be like a picnic.”

King Charles won't abdicate: 'There's no reason for it'
King Charles won't abdicate: 'There's no reason for it'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first post on their new website video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first post on their new website
Meghan Markle releases first public statement after King Charles, Harry's meeting
Meghan Markle releases first public statement after King Charles, Harry's meeting
Usher's ex wife breaks silence on his new wedding with Jennifer Goicoechea
Usher's ex wife breaks silence on his new wedding with Jennifer Goicoechea
Joe Manganiello acts quick with Caitlin O'Connor after Sofia Vergara divorce
Joe Manganiello acts quick with Caitlin O'Connor after Sofia Vergara divorce
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry showcase 'celebrity sparkle' on new website
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry showcase 'celebrity sparkle' on new website
Miley Cyrus makes big move with beau Maxx Morando after Grammys win
Miley Cyrus makes big move with beau Maxx Morando after Grammys win
Travis Kelce takes major 'precaution' amid Taylor Swift romance
Travis Kelce takes major 'precaution' amid Taylor Swift romance
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'shameless' use royal titles called out
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'shameless' use royal titles called out
Kendall Jenner makes bold statement with ex-boyfriend Devin Brooker
Kendall Jenner makes bold statement with ex-boyfriend Devin Brooker
Prince Harry 'lively' demeanor after meeting King Charles confuses passengers
Prince Harry 'lively' demeanor after meeting King Charles confuses passengers
Prince Harry didn't want Queen Camilla near him in the UK
Prince Harry didn't want Queen Camilla near him in the UK