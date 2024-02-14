Cillian Murphy is nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars 2024 for his role in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Cillian Murphy reveals Christopher Nolan's special tradition

Cillian Murphy recently talked about why working with Christopher Nolan is a whole different experience.

The 47-year-old actor’s statement comes after he played the lead role in the filmmaker’s recent blockbuster Oppenheimer which also landed him a Best Actor nomination in the Oscars this year.

While speaking to GQ Magazine, Cillian revealed Christopher’s tradition of delivering film scripts personally to the actors which is transcripted on a special paper that can't be photocopied.

The actor shared that the eight-time Oscar nominated filmmaker flew to Ireland to hand him the 197pages-script which Cillian read immediately.

“So, like, it's been his mum who's delivered the script to me before. Or his brother; he'll go away and come back in three hours. They've always done it this way, so why stop now? It does add a ritual to it, which I really appreciate. It suits me,” he told the outlet.

Additionally, he called Christopher’s film set “an intimate laboratory” and a “picnic,” simultaneously.

He continued: “Even though he works at a tremendous pace, there's always room for curiosity. There's no phones—but also no announcement: everybody just knows.And there's no chairs. Because he doesn't sit down. Sometimes a film set can be like a picnic.”