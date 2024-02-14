Usher recently got married to his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas

Usher's ex wife breaks silence on his new wedding with Jennifer Goicoechea

Usher's ex-wife Tameka Foster has finally spoken up about his surprise wedding with Jennifer Goicoechea.

In a new interview with TMZ, the stylist talked about her misunderstanding as she thought that the 45-year-old rapper was already married to his longtime girlfriend.

“I thought he'd been married. I don't know. I stopped keeping up with that type of thing” Tameka said.

“That's like his second... third... I don't know. I don't even keep up with his personal,” she added.

However, Tameka, who was married to Usher for two years, stressed that the My Boo hitmaker is a good father to their sons Usher 'Cinco' Raymond V and Navid Ely.

“He's a good dad. That's what I care about," she explained.

Tameka’s statement comes after the Grammy-winning artist tied the knot with Jennifer in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas where he also performed at the Super Bowl.

"We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family," a rep for Usher told PEOPLE.