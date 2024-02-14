Kate Hudson has just broken her silence over the truth behind residual checks in Hollywood

Kate Hudson breaks silence on 10 cent ‘Home Alone 2’ residual checks

Kate Hudson has just shed some light on the reality of residual checks in Hollywood.

The star weighed in on this during one of her podcast, the Sibling Revelry.

The podcast features a co-star as well, namely Hudson’s brother Oliver Hudson.

This time around she also had on Joey Lawrence and dished about young stardom in Hollywood during that chat.

During it the duo talked about residual checks and Lawrence touched on it by saying, “Sometimes I'll get, like, 2 cents and I'm like, 'Wait. Doesn't the envelope and paper cost more?'” but “at least they're being fair and honest.”

Hudson also chimed in with a story of her own residual checks and said, “I still get residuals from Home Alone 2 because I sang in the chorus.” About “10 cents every once in a while”