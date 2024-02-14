Cillian Murphy advises Christopher Nolan on new James Bond movie

Cillian Murphy spills the beans about Christopher Nolan's hidden interests

Cillian Murphy reportedly thinks that Chirstopher Nolan should direct the next James Bond movie.

As fans will know, Cillian Murphy has scored an earn for the Best Actor Award at the upcoming Academy Awards. Moreover, Oppenheimer’s director Christopher Nolan is also nominated for the honour of Best Director.

Meanwhile, the Peaky Blinders hitmaker suggested a new project for the American filmmaker.

In a recent conversation with RSVP Magazine, the Irish actor said, "I would. Of course I'd go and see a Chris Nolan Bond movie.

He went on to address, “I feel though he's on a journey with his own material.”

Interestingly, Cillian revealed to the outlet that Christopher Nolan is already “a huge Bond fan” and “he loves the movies."

Speaking of the director’s past projects, the Batman Begins alum observed, "I think there's parts of every movie that are a little bit Bond, aren't there?

"Not consciously, but I think you can kind of see it, particularly in 'Inception' and 'Tenet'. I don't know,” he also added.

In conclusion, the acting sensation remarked, "Listen, ask him. I'd be interested to hear the answer."