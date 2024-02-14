Tom Sandoval says he cannot believe Ariana Madix's reaction to Scandoval

Tom Sandoval shares respectable words for ex-Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval acknowledges bitter ex-Ariana Madix's mature response to their public fallout known as Scandoval, adding that she has been "100 times less proactively vindictive."



In the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman's ex-best friend Scheana Shay called out him for cheating on his ex.

After failing to reach the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner to condole his friend Ali Rafiq's death, the 38-year-old addressed to him, You have not been acting like you have a heart."

Tom responded, "Everything that I do is looked [at] in the most negative way possible."

His former pal doubled down, "But don't you think if you would have been honest and remorseful from the beginning, it could have been a different outcome?"

After listening, he cannot reverse the past; the reality star told him, "You can apologize and be remorseful. You don't need to keep doubling down and acting like the villain."

At that point, Tom admitted he could not believe Ariana did not react as he expected to his infidelity.

"I would love to talk to Ariana," he continued. "I would love to because out of everybody, she has been 100 times less proactively vindictive, which is weird to me because she's the one that I did it to."

Noting, "She has every right to come after me and do all that stuff. But Ariana doesn't get off on that ----. She doesn't want to see me ------ dragged to the point of ---- like, I mean."