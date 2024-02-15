Meghan Markle appears to have different plans for her Suits reboot after making it clear she won’t return to acting

Meghan Markle's has ‘other plans' for ‘Suits' reboot

Meghan Markle apparently has other plans for her Suits reboot and this has come shortly after she seemingly rejected offers to return in front of the camera.

News of this has been brought to light by inside sources close to the Daily Mail.

Per their findings, the Duchess of Sussex has absolutely no plans to return to the series, but was interested in a different form of involvement.

They began by saying, “Meghan was clear that she didn’t want to be involved as an actor.”

“But Archewell was trying to wiggle its way in as a production company on the spin-off.”

However, even at the time near its inception “NBC have killed that idea.”

For those unversed, this happened shortly after it was announced that Prince Harry was going to visit King Charles ahead of his cancer treatment.