 
menu
Thursday, February 15, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle's has ‘other plans' for ‘Suits' reboot

Meghan Markle appears to have different plans for her Suits reboot after making it clear she won’t return to acting

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Meghan Markles has ‘other plans for ‘Suits reboot
Meghan Markle's has ‘other plans' for ‘Suits' reboot

Meghan Markle apparently has other plans for her Suits reboot and this has come shortly after she seemingly rejected offers to return in front of the camera.

News of this has been brought to light by inside sources close to the Daily Mail.

Per their findings, the Duchess of Sussex has absolutely no plans to return to the series, but was interested in a different form of involvement.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle new website is ‘exploitative in the extreme

They began by saying, “Meghan was clear that she didn’t want to be involved as an actor.”

“But Archewell was trying to wiggle its way in as a production company on the spin-off.”

However, even at the time near its inception “NBC have killed that idea.”

For those unversed, this happened shortly after it was announced that Prince Harry was going to visit King Charles ahead of his cancer treatment. 

Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce survives deadly shooting at Kansas City Chiefs
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce survives deadly shooting at Kansas City Chiefs
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive new allegations related to Invictus Games video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive new allegations related to Invictus Games
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new stunning photos unveiled from Canada
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new stunning photos unveiled from Canada
Miley Cyrus refuses to end rift with Billy Ray Cyrus despite his efforts
Miley Cyrus refuses to end rift with Billy Ray Cyrus despite his efforts
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos celebrate Valentine Day: 'My forever'
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos celebrate Valentine Day: 'My forever'
Meghan Markle wants 'nothing' to do with UK despite King Charles cancer
Meghan Markle wants 'nothing' to do with UK despite King Charles cancer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get 'six figures' for one day of work: Expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get 'six figures' for one day of work: Expert
Usher breaks silence on being compared with Justin Timberlake
Usher breaks silence on being compared with Justin Timberlake
Kim Kardashian 'sneakily' attends Super Bowl with rumored beau Odell Beckham Jr.
Kim Kardashian 'sneakily' attends Super Bowl with rumored beau Odell Beckham Jr.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'cannot be touched' by Palace over new website
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'cannot be touched' by Palace over new website
Prince Harry is acting like a naughty teenager doing what grandma hated video
Prince Harry is acting like a naughty teenager doing what grandma hated
Will Smith set to make acting comeback after Oscar slap controversy
Will Smith set to make acting comeback after Oscar slap controversy