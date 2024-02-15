Ariana Grande took to her social media account for a special announcement with Mariah Carey

Ariana Grande thanks Mariah Carey for 'making her dream come true'

Ariana Grande has partnered up with Mariah Carey to pull off her “dream collaboration.”

The 31-year-old singer’s new project comes ahead of her album releases of Eternal Sunshine in March.

On Wednesday, Ariana took to her Instagram account and shared that she will be releasing a remix of her lead single Yes, And? from the upcoming album, featuring Mariah.

“I cannot believe the words i am typing …… Yes, And? Remix feat the one and only, queen of my heart and lifelong inspiration @mariahcarey is out this friday !!!!!!!!!!!” she penned.

Hailing 54-year-old legend, Ariana continued: “There truly are no words that suffice. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this dream come true and for sprinkling your brilliance and magic on my little song @mariahcarey.”

“It means more to me than she could ever possibly articulate. I cannot wait for everyone to hear this ! I love you eternally,” she added.

Ariana previously worked with Mariah and Jennifer Hudson in 2020 on a remix of her 2010 hit track Oh Santa!