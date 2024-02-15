Kristen Stewart breaks silence on controversial cover shoot

Kristen Stewart reportedly insisted on clicking racy pics for the latest magazine cover

Kristen Stewart is reportedly more than happy to depict her “gayest” side ever in the most recent photoshoot.

Reportedly, the ex-girlfriend of Robert Pattinson raised eyebrows after she portrayed risqué clicks in the latest Rolling Stone cover.

Despite the heavy criticism, the magazine’s contributing editor Alex Morris revealed that the 33-year-old acting sensation insisted on doing this explicit cover.

Alex stated during the latest chat with the actress, "She wants the cover image to send a clear message: hyper-sexualized, left of andro, and flipping the gender script."

In response, the acting Twilight alum confirmed by saying, "Now, I want to do the gayest f******* thing you’ve ever seen in your life.”

In the same conversation, Kristen opened up about working as a queer actress in the industry.

The Love Lies Bleeding actress also confessed, "For me, it wasn’t a problem.”

“But that’s probably because of the sort of space that I inhabit and the parts that I’m attracted to and the filmmakers that are attracted to me and the audience that exists for those movies," she remarked in conclusion.