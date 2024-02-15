 
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Harry and Meghan use Sussex titles for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are using the Sussex title to unify their family

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are using the Sussex title to unify their family
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are using the Sussex title to unify their family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have given their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the Sussex title as their surname.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s use of the Sussex name as the surname of their children comes as a means to unite the family, per the Times of London. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, would otherwise have the Mountbatten-Windsor surname.

Another source told the publication that the Harry and Meghan’s kids have been using the Sussex surname since King Charles III’s coronation in May 2023.

The source explained: “The reality behind the new site is very simple — it’s a hub for the work the Sussexes do and it reflects the fact the family have, since the king’s coronation, the same surname for the first time. That’s a big deal for any family. It represents their unification and it’s a proud moment.”

Sources also shared that Harry and Meghan wanted to find a way to be inclusive of Princess Lilibet, since their foundation and production company are named Archewell after their son.

The move comes after the pair rebranded their website, using the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles. The website features information on the couples individual and joint projects in one place. 

