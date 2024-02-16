Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive special gifts for Archie, Lilibet

 
Friday, February 16, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently in Canada for Invictus Games event

William Blythe Haynes

Friday, February 16, 2024

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have received special gifts for their children Archie and Lilibet during their visit to Canada.

The Invictus Games Foundation shared photos of Meghan and Harry on its official X, formerly Twitter handle and said, “This morning, our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, along with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex visited the Mount Currie Community Centre on the traditional territory of the Lil’wat Nation.

“The couple were invited by Chief Dean Nelson and Chief Gélpcal of the Lil’wat Nation to meet their community and learn about their wheelchair basketball program, implemented to bring young people together.”

It further said, “The Duke played a short game on a team against Scott Moore, CEO of Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 presented by ATCO and Boeing.”

The statement further reads: “Upon their arrival, The Duke and Duchess received a traditional welcome and were presented symbolic gifts for their children. The couple were humbled to be invited, and extend their deepest gratitude to Chief Nelson, Chief Gélpcal and the people of the Lil’wat Nation for their generous hospitality and kindness.”

