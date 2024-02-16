 
Sebastian Stan condemns sensitive remarks at Berlin Film Festival

During the press for his upcoming movie, Sebastian Stan calls out a journalist for using insensitive language for a disfigured face

Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan takes a firm stand against a journalist who made an inconsiderate remark about a facial disfigurement.

At the Berlin Film Festival, the cast of the upcoming Intriguing psychological thriller A Different Man held a press conference where a journalist asked, “What do you think happens after the transformation from this so-called beast, as they call him, to this perfect man?”

Stan was quick to respond in a respectful manner and said, “I have to call you out a little bit on the choice of words there, because I think part of why the film is important is because we often don’t have the right vocabulary”.

“Obviously there are language barriers, but you know, ‘beast’ isn’t the word”, he continued, “Ultimately, it is interesting to hear this point because I feel like that is what the film is saying: We have these preconceived ideas. We are not educated to understand this experience in particular.”

Stan also applauds the movie for its ability to present the character’s transformation which may help people understand a different perspective and make a more thoughtful judgment rather than relying on their initial instincts.

“A good film will change what an audience thinks for a day; a great film will change how an audience thinks for the rest of their lives", chimed in co-star Adam Pearson, who is also an activist on disability rights.

For those unversed, A Different Man is a provocative thriller movie that tells the story of Edward (Sebastian Stan) an aspiring actor who goes through reconstructive surgery to become more marketable. However, he later gets fixated on an actor during a stage production based on his former life.

The movie debuted at Sundance Film Festival last month and left the audience amazed. 

