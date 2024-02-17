According to source, Bella Hadid's mom Yolanda Hadid played the matchmaker in her new relationship

Bella Hadid debuts new boyfriend via special post

Bella Hadid recently introduced her new lover Adan Banuelos to the world.

The super model took to her Instagram and shared snippets of her 27th equestrian-themed birthday from October 2023, with her cowboy boyfriend.

Bella, who also known to be die-hard equestrian lover, shared a carousel of photos and videos on her social media where she can be seen holding hands with Adan and kissing him.

A source told Entertainment Tonight, "Bella and Adan are in love and her family and friends have never seen her this happy."

"Bella loves how supportive Adan is of her career and fits into her life. The two always have a great time together and find comfort in the simple things. Bella's mom Yolanda set them up,” the tipster disclosed.

Moreover, they insider described him as "a hard-working real cowboy, and a champion cutter" as he was inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association Riders Hall of Fame.

Harper’s Bazaar also reports that he was one of the youngest ones to be inducted and his father Ascencion Banuelos was also the first Mexican-American ever inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame.