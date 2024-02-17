 
menu
Saturday, February 17, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Bella Hadid debuts new boyfriend via special post

According to source, Bella Hadid's mom Yolanda Hadid played the matchmaker in her new relationship

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, February 17, 2024

Bella Hadid debuts new boyfriend via special post
Bella Hadid debuts new boyfriend via special post 

Bella Hadid recently introduced her new lover Adan Banuelos to the world.

The super model took to her Instagram and shared snippets of her 27th equestrian-themed birthday from October 2023, with her cowboy boyfriend.

Bella, who also known to be die-hard equestrian lover, shared a carousel of photos and videos on her social media where she can be seen holding hands with Adan and kissing him.

A source told Entertainment Tonight, "Bella and Adan are in love and her family and friends have never seen her this happy."

"Bella loves how supportive Adan is of her career and fits into her life. The two always have a great time together and find comfort in the simple things. Bella's mom Yolanda set them up,” the tipster disclosed.

Moreover, they insider described him as "a hard-working real cowboy, and a champion cutter" as he was inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association Riders Hall of Fame.

Harper’s Bazaar also reports that he was one of the youngest ones to be inducted and his father Ascencion Banuelos was also the first Mexican-American ever inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame.

Jodie Foster talks about losing 'life changing' gig
Jodie Foster talks about losing 'life changing' gig
Victoria Beckham ready to become a grandmother?
Victoria Beckham ready to become a grandmother?
Snoop Dogg grieves the loss of brother Bing Worthington
Snoop Dogg grieves the loss of brother Bing Worthington
Emily Blunt credits Cillian Murphy for 'Oppenheimer': 'It's not Christopher Nolan'
Emily Blunt credits Cillian Murphy for 'Oppenheimer': 'It's not Christopher Nolan'
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner reunite for a Netflix film?
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner reunite for a Netflix film?
Jennifer Lopez makes shocking confession about Ben Affleck breakup in 2003
Jennifer Lopez makes shocking confession about Ben Affleck breakup in 2003
'James Bond' producer talks renewal and modernization of 007 series
'James Bond' producer talks renewal and modernization of 007 series
Kim Kardashian wants to get married again?
Kim Kardashian wants to get married again?
Rooney Mara breaks down movie selection process after 'bad experiences'
Rooney Mara breaks down movie selection process after 'bad experiences'
How Taylor Swift reacted to Travis Kelce surviving Kansas City tragedy?
How Taylor Swift reacted to Travis Kelce surviving Kansas City tragedy?
Is Cole Sprouse still in contact with 'Friends' alumni?
Is Cole Sprouse still in contact with 'Friends' alumni?
Taylor Swift warned off 'toxic' Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift warned off 'toxic' Travis Kelce