Britney Spears still romancing Paul Soliz despite his criminal past

Saturday, February 17, 2024
Britney Spears and Paul Soliz are still in relationship despite reports of their breakup

Britney Spears is still in a relationship with Paul Richard Soliz despite learning of his criminal past. It was reported in September last year that the two had called It quits.

The controversial singer was rumoured to be romancing Soliz following her divorce from husband Sam Asghari but the two called it quits after a short fling.

However, recent report by Us Weekly revealed that “Britney and Paul are definitely together,” with an insider revealing that Soliz is “still in the picture.”

The report confirmed that Spears and Soliz don't go out much, but they often take trips to Santa Barbara together. Soliz stays at Spears' place for a few nights each week.

“She doesn’t like it when he leaves,” the insider said, adding, “[Britney] feels as though she deserves more attention, but he has to be there for his kids.”

“She’s great with [the kids], and they like her,” they shared, revealing that Spears is particularly fond of Soliz’s 7-year-old son. “That’s her favorite. They just click.”

However, the popstar’s team is not sure of her romance as they fear that some day Soliz “will want something from her or throw her under the bus.”

“Her assistants don’t want [Paul] around; they’ve made that clear from day one,” the insider said. “She is such a sweetheart and generous by nature, but he doesn’t want anything.”

“He isn’t in it for that and genuinely cares about her as a person. [But] her managerial team probably thinks he is out to do something shady.”

