Saturday, February 17, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William willing to put his rift with Harry aside for King Charles' sake

Prince William, Prince Harry to come together to perform royal duties amid King Charles’ cancer diagnosis

Saturday, February 17, 2024

File Footage

Prince William has reportedly decided to end hi feud with Prince Harry for King Charles’ sake and to tell the world that they are “tight-knit” when it “comes down” to it.

This comes after The Times reported that Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is willing to take on royal duties temporarily to help his cancer-stricken father.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Harry openly revealed that he will go to UK as much as he wants to be with his only remaining parent.

Meanwhile, Life & Style reported that Charles was “taken aback” by the cancer diagnosis and informed his sons, William and Harry, of the devastating news himself.

Harry did not waste time to visit his father and flew to UK to see him. “The healing between Charles and Harry has already begun,” the insider said.

“Whatever differences they have, there’s no way Harry would turn his back on his father,” the source said, revealing that William, too, is willing to end his rift with Harry.

“For all the attention the public puts on their obvious dysfunction as a family, they truly are tight-knit when it comes down to it,” they added. “When the chips are down, they come together.”

