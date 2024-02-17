Royal family reacts after Prince Harry's latest interview

Prince Harry discussed family bonding, meeting with King Charles in a US interview

File Footage

Prince Harry sat for an interview with Good Morning America in which he refused to share his “outlook” on his father, King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex, however, shared how illness and sickness brings families together, seemingly hinting that he is willing to put his feud with the Royal family aside.

The interview sat well with the Royal family as a royal correspondent has claimed that there is “a sigh of relief at Buckingham Palace” after a trailer of the interview was released.

Cameron Walker told GB News that Prince Harry seems to be "turning a corner" after he did not talk about Charles’ health scare publically.

During his interview, Harry was asked, "What is your outlook on his [the King's] health?” to which he replied, "That stays between me and him."

He was then asked if the King's illness could have a reuinifying effect on his family. The Duke responded while referring to the Invictus athletes.

"Throughout all of these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together," he said.

Harry added, "So, yeah, I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy."

The rebellious royal also revealed that he plans to travel to UK to see his father again. "I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."

"I’ve got other trips plans that will take me through the UK, or back to the UK, and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can,” he added.