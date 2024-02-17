 
menu
Saturday, February 17, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Royal family reacts after Prince Harry's latest interview

Prince Harry discussed family bonding, meeting with King Charles in a US interview

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, February 17, 2024

File Footage

Prince Harry sat for an interview with Good Morning America in which he refused to share his “outlook” on his father, King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, however, shared how illness and sickness brings families together, seemingly hinting that he is willing to put his feud with the Royal family aside.

The interview sat well with the Royal family as a royal correspondent has claimed that there is “a sigh of relief at Buckingham Palace” after a trailer of the interview was released.

Cameron Walker told GB News that Prince Harry seems to be "turning a corner" after he did not talk about Charles’ health scare publically.

During his interview, Harry was asked, "What is your outlook on his [the King's] health?” to which he replied, "That stays between me and him."

ALSO READ: Prince Harry takes major decision, Duke to resume Royal duties amid Charles' illness

He was then asked if the King's illness could have a reuinifying effect on his family. The Duke responded while referring to the Invictus athletes.

"Throughout all of these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together," he said.

Harry added, "So, yeah, I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy."

The rebellious royal also revealed that he plans to travel to UK to see his father again. "I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."

"I’ve got other trips plans that will take me through the UK, or back to the UK, and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can,” he added.

Prince William, Kate Middleton already preparing for coronation amid Charles' illness?
Prince William, Kate Middleton already preparing for coronation amid Charles' illness?
King Charles under immense pressure to abdicate throne in favour of Prince William video
King Charles under immense pressure to abdicate throne in favour of Prince William
Prince William willing to put his rift with Harry aside for King Charles' sake video
Prince William willing to put his rift with Harry aside for King Charles' sake
Prince Harry takes major decision, Duke to resume Royal duties amid Charles' illness
Prince Harry takes major decision, Duke to resume Royal duties amid Charles' illness
Britney Spears still romancing Paul Soliz despite his criminal past
Britney Spears still romancing Paul Soliz despite his criminal past
Harry, Meghan intentionally launched website after King Charles' cancer diagnosis?
Harry, Meghan intentionally launched website after King Charles' cancer diagnosis?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted to mend fences with Royals by launching website?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted to mend fences with Royals by launching website?
Bella Hadid debuts new boyfriend via special post
Bella Hadid debuts new boyfriend via special post
Jodie Foster talks about losing 'life changing' gig
Jodie Foster talks about losing 'life changing' gig
Victoria Beckham ready to become a grandmother?
Victoria Beckham ready to become a grandmother?
Snoop Dogg grieves the loss of brother Bing Worthington
Snoop Dogg grieves the loss of brother Bing Worthington
Emily Blunt credits Cillian Murphy for 'Oppenheimer': 'It's not Christopher Nolan'
Emily Blunt credits Cillian Murphy for 'Oppenheimer': 'It's not Christopher Nolan'