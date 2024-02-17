Prince Harry planning to take on royal duties temporarily till King Charles recovers

Prince Harry takes major decision, Duke to resume Royal duties amid Charles' illness

Prince Harry is willing to take on a temporary royal role to help his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, according to latest reports.



After his short visit to UK to see Charles after he personally informed him of his cancer, it has now been revealed that Harry might return to the royal fold.

This comes after the Duke of Sussex confirmed during a TV interview in the US that he plans to visit the UK regularly in 2024 to spend time with King Charles whenever he can.

In a report published by The Times, it has been revealed that Harry has told his close friends that he is “prepared to take on a temporary role in the Royal Family to help his father while he is unwell.”

In an interview with Good Morning America, Prince Harry said he has got “many trips” planned to visit his sick father as much as he can.

"I have got many trips planned that will take me through the UK or back to the UK so I will my family as much as I can,” the Duke said.

He was then asked, "What is your outlook on his [the King's] health?" to which he replied, "That stays between me and him."