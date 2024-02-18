 
menu
Sunday, February 18, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift pulls off biggest concert of her career yet

Taylor Swift performed her Eras Tour in Melbourne for three nights before traveling to Sydney.

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, February 18, 2024

Taylor Swift pulls off biggest concert of her career yet
Taylor Swift pulls off biggest concert of her career yet

Taylor Swift might have just pulled off the biggest show of her career.

The 34-year-old singer has been performing her Eras Tour in Melbourne for three nights before traveling to Sydney.

During one of the concerts, Taylor confessed that she has been star-struck by the massive crowd at Melbourne Cricket Ground, where 96,000 packed the venue.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the stadium has never had such a huge audience since its opening in 1853.

Admitting that this is the largest crowd she has ever performed in front of, Taylor said, "If I seem a little bit like I'm losing my mind over the fact that there are 96,000 people here tonight ... It's because it's true."

As per Deadline, the Lover crooner added, "This is the biggest show that we've ever done. I'm fully starstruck by the fact so many people wanted to hang out with us on a Friday night in Melbourne!”

During her tour, Taylor also teased a second cover image for her upcoming The Tortured Poets Department and has announced a new bonus track.

She dropped the news on Friday when she went live on Instagram to share the moment with her followers around the globe. 

Robert Downey Jr. gushes over Cillian Murphy in new interview
Robert Downey Jr. gushes over Cillian Murphy in new interview
Khloe Kardashian gives verdict on Kim Kardashian romancing her ex
Khloe Kardashian gives verdict on Kim Kardashian romancing her ex
Pedro Pascal reveals a 'psychotic' acting practice
Pedro Pascal reveals a 'psychotic' acting practice
Miley Cyrus hides some 'pieces of life' from public
Miley Cyrus hides some 'pieces of life' from public
Kanye West, Bianca Censori marriage gets out of 'storm'
Kanye West, Bianca Censori marriage gets out of 'storm'
Taylor Swift branded 'the voice of generation'
Taylor Swift branded 'the voice of generation'
New topic of discussion between Kanye West, Kim Kardashian laid bare
New topic of discussion between Kanye West, Kim Kardashian laid bare
Zwick breaks silence on Tom Cruise 'fabricating' an iconic pic
Zwick breaks silence on Tom Cruise 'fabricating' an iconic pic
Jennifer Lopez wants the 'spotlight' in upcoming movie sans Ben Affleck?
Jennifer Lopez wants the 'spotlight' in upcoming movie sans Ben Affleck?
Usher still friends with Justin Bieber despite Super Bowl declined
Usher still friends with Justin Bieber despite Super Bowl declined
Justin Bieber, Usher's Super Bowl controversy exposed
Justin Bieber, Usher's Super Bowl controversy exposed
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian enter a new post-marital dynamic
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian enter a new post-marital dynamic