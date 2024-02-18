America Ferrera recalled the meeting from the time she had seen 'Titanic' for the first time

America Ferrera reveals 'embarrassing' first meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio

America Ferrera recalled her memorable first meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Oscar-nominated actress recently appeared on the show Late Night with Seth Meyers on Friday where she shared that she was so “starstruck” see the Titanic actor in-person that it made her cry.

America went to say, “I watched 'Titanic' in the movie theaters seven times. [I was] 13, 14 [years old], prime time to be in love with Leonardo DiCaprio, right?”

“OK, so the first time I went to the SAG Awards, and I had won for Ugly Betty, I had been onstage and the whole thing. I was feeling kind of like, 'I belong here, this is cool,’” she added.

America continued, "At the awards show, I ended up saying ‘hello’ to DiCaprio. And I promptly departed from him, went around the corner and just started weeping.”

She recalled that her husband, then-boyfriend Ryan Piers Williams was "embarrassed" by her reaction.

"He then encouraged me to stop crying. I hope Leonardo DiCaprio never sees this,” America concluded.