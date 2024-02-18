America Ferrera reveals 'embarrassing' first meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio

Sunday, February 18, 2024
America Ferrera recalled her memorable first meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio.
The Oscar-nominated actress recently appeared on the show Late Night with Seth Meyers on Friday where she shared that she was so “starstruck” see the Titanic actor in-person that it made her cry.
America went to say, “I watched 'Titanic' in the movie theaters seven times. [I was] 13, 14 [years old], prime time to be in love with Leonardo DiCaprio, right?”
“OK, so the first time I went to the SAG Awards, and I had won for Ugly Betty, I had been onstage and the whole thing. I was feeling kind of like, 'I belong here, this is cool,’” she added.
America continued, "At the awards show, I ended up saying ‘hello’ to DiCaprio. And I promptly departed from him, went around the corner and just started weeping.”
She recalled that her husband, then-boyfriend Ryan Piers Williams was "embarrassed" by her reaction.
"He then encouraged me to stop crying. I hope Leonardo DiCaprio never sees this,” America concluded.