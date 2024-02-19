 
Monday, February 19, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Inspiration behind 'When Harry Met Sally's' happy ending exposed

The iconic rom com's director gets candid about the original ending of the super hit flick

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 19, 2024

Photo: Inspiration behind 'When Harry Met Sally's' happy ending exposed

The original ending of the 1989’s classic When Harry Met Sally was reportedly altered by its director.

During a candid sit down with CNN’s Chris Wallace, Rob Reiner, who helmed the iconic movie, lifted the lid from the original storyline of the fav-favourite rom com.

The 76-year-old director incepted the conversation by saying, "The original ending of the film that we had was that Harry and Sally didn't get together.”

He further established about the sad ending, "It was going to be the two of them seeing each other after years, talking and then walking away from each other.”

With that being said, Rob revealed that the new happy ending was inspired by the events of his own life.

"Because I had been married for 10 years, I’d been single for 10 years and I couldn't figure out how I was ever going to be with anybody,” he said, “and that gave birth to When Harry Met Sally,” he continued.

Referring to his wife, whom Rob met during the flick’s filming, the director stated, "I met my wife Michele, who I've been married to now 35 years, I met her while we were making the film, and I changed the ending."

The interviewer asked in response, “So we owe that tear-jerking ending to Michele?”

“That’s right,” he declared in conclusion. 

