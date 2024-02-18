Tejano legend, Selena Quintanilla Pérez’s pal and killer Yolanda Saldivar is now making new interesting claims about the murder just a year before her parole

Yolanda Saldivar makes shocking claims in new docuseries

The notorious Yolanda Saldivar, who is convicted for killing Selena Quintanilla-Pérez has been imprisoned for almost three decades after the unfortunate event.

However, just a year before her parole in 2025, the convicted is talking again for Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, a prison interview by Oxygen docuseries.

According to Fox News Digital, Yolanda had ‘no intentions’ to kill the singer and rather wanted to end her own life, she said, “It startled me. I did not know my gun went off. I did not know that it hit her. There was never ever any intention to do her any harm."

The former nurse also expressed regrets for her actions and said, “My decisions were my decisions, and the consequences were also mine. I’m regretful for all of that. If I could turn back time, if I could turn the clock, I think a lot of things wouldn’t be as they are.”

“And I want the people to know I miss Selena just like they do. So much. But I know I will see her again in heaven. I know I will. She didn’t deserve to die", she continued.

For those not versed, Selena is among the most celebrated Mexican-American entertainers, who made remarkable contributions to the music and fashion industry.

And Yolanda was a former nurse and an ardent Selena fan who started a fan club in 1991. Yolanda worked her way up to Selena's life and became her close friend, a business associate, and eventually her manager.

Tragically, the 23-year-old Queen of Tejano Music was gunned down by Yolanda at a hotel room in Corpus Christi, Texas on March 31, 1995. And almost 30 years after the tragic incident, Yolanda is now nearing her parole on March 30, 2025.