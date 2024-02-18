Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed the 2024 BAFTAs

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not attending the 2024 BAFTA awards

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have decided to skip this year’s BAFTA award ceremony amid their ongoing feud with the royals.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales has arrived at the star-studded event solo as Princess Kate recovers from abdominal surgery. Prince William is joined by stars like Fantasia Barrino, Paul Giamatti and David Tennant, who’ve also arrived for the awards.

It’s said the Sussexes snubbed the event after they weren’t invited to last year’s BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles. A source told The Sun last year that inviting the couple would’ve added to their feud as Prince William is the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

"For them to roll out the red carpet to Harry and his wife would be like setting off a nuclear bomb,” said the insider.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently enjoyed a three-day trip to Canada for the the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations. The duo opted for dinner at Vij's in Vancouver. They were joined by singer Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato.