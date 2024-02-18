 
menu
Sunday, February 18, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed the 2024 BAFTAs

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not attending the 2024 BAFTA awards

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 18, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not attending the 2024 BAFTA awards
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not attending the 2024 BAFTA awards

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have decided to skip this year’s BAFTA award ceremony amid their ongoing feud with the royals.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales has arrived at the star-studded event solo as Princess Kate recovers from abdominal surgery. Prince William is joined by stars like Fantasia Barrino, Paul Giamatti and David Tennant, who’ve also arrived for the awards.

It’s said the Sussexes snubbed the event after they weren’t invited to last year’s BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles. A source told The Sun last year that inviting the couple would’ve added to their feud as Prince William is the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

"For them to roll out the red carpet to Harry and his wife would be like setting off a nuclear bomb,” said the insider.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently enjoyed a three-day trip to Canada for the the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations. The duo opted for dinner at Vij's in Vancouver. They were joined by singer Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato.

Royal expert lashes out at Meghan Markle: 'She's not a feminist' video
Royal expert lashes out at Meghan Markle: 'She's not a feminist'
Prince Harry finally ending rift with Prince William, Kate Middleton?
Prince Harry finally ending rift with Prince William, Kate Middleton?
Prince William arrives at 2024 BAFTA awards solo amid Princess Kate's recovery
Prince William arrives at 2024 BAFTA awards solo amid Princess Kate's recovery
Taylor Swift wants another ex to 'face the music'
Taylor Swift wants another ex to 'face the music'
Prince William takes firm stand against Prince Harry's return to monarchy
Prince William takes firm stand against Prince Harry's return to monarchy
Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince William's plans to tackle homelessness video
Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince William's plans to tackle homelessness
Demi Lovato plans to ‘go big' with dream wedding to Jordan Lutes
Demi Lovato plans to ‘go big' with dream wedding to Jordan Lutes
Prince William's reaction over Harry's royal return disclosed video
Prince William's reaction over Harry's royal return disclosed
Russell Crowe remembers one painful acting memory: 'I jumped off'
Russell Crowe remembers one painful acting memory: 'I jumped off'
Adele sparks wedding rumors amidst overseas tour
Adele sparks wedding rumors amidst overseas tour
Yolanda Saldivar makes shocking claims in new docuseries
Yolanda Saldivar makes shocking claims in new docuseries
Prince William breaks silence on social media after Harry's interview video
Prince William breaks silence on social media after Harry's interview