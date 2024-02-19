Prince Harry 'zero per cent chance' to Royal life, he is 'clear'

Prince Harry cannot return to the UK due to royal resistance

The Duke of Sussex, who is seemingly finding his way back into the royal fold, would receive minimal bandwidth from Prince William.

Speaking to Mirror.co.uk, a source revealed: "It is absolutely and categorically clear that he (William) would not allow Harry to return. There is a zero per cent chance Harry is coming back in any capacity."

The expert also told the Daily Express: "Harry may well want to step back into a royal role but as far as his brother is concerned nothing has changed. Prince William has enough on his plate at the moment. His father is being treated for cancer and his wife is recovering from abdominal surgery. He simply doesn't have the bandwidth for this."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

