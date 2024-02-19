Prince Harry needs to make huge sacrifice to reconnect with Royal family

Prince Harry told he will have to make a sacrifice to reunite with King Charles, Prince William

File Footage

Prince Harry will have to make a huge sacrifice by leaving his beloved wife, Meghan Markle, in order to have a chance at reconciliation with the Royal family.



Royal biographer and expert, Angela Levin, claimed that Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will not be welcomed back in the royal family fold unless he ditches Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Levin’s bold claims come after Harry told Good Morning America that he "loves his family" and would be travelling to UK "as much as he can" to meet King Charles following his cancer diagnosis.

Sharing a message of peace for the Royal family, he even said he sees the "strength of the family unit coming together" on a daily basis, and "any illness, any sickness, brings families together.”

However, Levin told GB News that Prince William will not reconcile with Harry as he is still angry at him over his public attacks against the Royal family since Megxit.

"I think if he ditched Meghan and waited a bit, then that would be good,” she said. “But I think he can't do that, because you think your wife is more important than your family really.”

“And I think that won't work,” Levin added. "She doesn't want to be in the UK, she didn't like the British Royal Family. So it's going to be very difficult."