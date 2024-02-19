 
menu
Monday, February 19, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

BAFTA 2024: Prince William visibly misses Kate Middleton, shares sweet details about her

Prince William attends 2024 BAFTA Film Awards as Kate Middleton focuses on recovery post-surgery

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, February 19, 2024

BAFTA 2024: Prince William visibly misses Kate Middleton, shares sweet details about her
BAFTA 2024: Prince William visibly misses Kate Middleton, shares sweet details about her

Prince William walked down the red carpet at the prestigious 2024 BAFTA Film Awards sans his beloved wife, Kate Middleton.

William, the Prince of Wales, seems to be missing Kate as he talked about her first time since she had her abdominal surgery last month.

He revealed during the ceremony that Kate, the Princess of Wales, loves the BAFTAs, while also mentioning that he had not watched many of the movies nominated at the event.

William has been busy taking care of his wife while also managing their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and hence missed out on the movies.

ALSO READ: Prince William, Kate Middleton already preparing for coronation amid Charles' illness?

In a conversation with Elaine Bedel, he spoke of Kate Middleton, saying, “I’m sorry Catherine’s not here. She does love the Baftas.”

He also noted that due to his wife's health concerns, he hadn't had the opportunity to watch as many of the nominated films as he normally would.

“I’ve done the fewest I’ve ever done before, with my wife it’s been a bit…hopefully we’ll catch up,” William said. “I’ll make my list tonight.”

William revealed he watches movies with Princess Kate. “All the ones I watch, she watches with me. So we go through it carefully,” he said.

Prince Harry needs to make huge sacrifice to reconnect with Royal family video
Prince Harry needs to make huge sacrifice to reconnect with Royal family
Meghan Markle's new mission to change public perception unveiled
Meghan Markle's new mission to change public perception unveiled
Royal family urged to end feud with Harry, Meghan for future of monarchy video
Royal family urged to end feud with Harry, Meghan for future of monarchy
Prince Harry eager to travel to UK with Archie, Lilibet to see King Charles again
Prince Harry eager to travel to UK with Archie, Lilibet to see King Charles again
Cillian Murphy expresses gratitude to his ‘Oppenhomies' after winning first BAFTA Award
Cillian Murphy expresses gratitude to his ‘Oppenhomies' after winning first BAFTA Award
Matthew Perry fans left upset after shocking BAFTAs' In Memoriam segment snub
Matthew Perry fans left upset after shocking BAFTAs' In Memoriam segment snub
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send strong message of reconciliation to Royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send strong message of reconciliation to Royals
Britney Spears team fears the singer is in for heartbreak again
Britney Spears team fears the singer is in for heartbreak again
Bad news for Kanye West, Bianca Censori romance life
Bad news for Kanye West, Bianca Censori romance life
Prince Harry 'zero per cent chance' to Royal life, he is 'clear'
Prince Harry 'zero per cent chance' to Royal life, he is 'clear'
Robert Downey Jr. reacts to BAFTA win for ‘Oppenheimer'
Robert Downey Jr. reacts to BAFTA win for ‘Oppenheimer'
Adele addresses viral meme about her on the internet
Adele addresses viral meme about her on the internet