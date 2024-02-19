Prince William attends 2024 BAFTA Film Awards as Kate Middleton focuses on recovery post-surgery

BAFTA 2024: Prince William visibly misses Kate Middleton, shares sweet details about her

Prince William walked down the red carpet at the prestigious 2024 BAFTA Film Awards sans his beloved wife, Kate Middleton.



William, the Prince of Wales, seems to be missing Kate as he talked about her first time since she had her abdominal surgery last month.

He revealed during the ceremony that Kate, the Princess of Wales, loves the BAFTAs, while also mentioning that he had not watched many of the movies nominated at the event.

William has been busy taking care of his wife while also managing their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and hence missed out on the movies.

ALSO READ: Prince William, Kate Middleton already preparing for coronation amid Charles' illness?

In a conversation with Elaine Bedel, he spoke of Kate Middleton, saying, “I’m sorry Catherine’s not here. She does love the Baftas.”

He also noted that due to his wife's health concerns, he hadn't had the opportunity to watch as many of the nominated films as he normally would.

“I’ve done the fewest I’ve ever done before, with my wife it’s been a bit…hopefully we’ll catch up,” William said. “I’ll make my list tonight.”

William revealed he watches movies with Princess Kate. “All the ones I watch, she watches with me. So we go through it carefully,” he said.