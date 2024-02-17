 
Saturday, February 17, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, February 17, 2024

Prince William, Kate Middleton already preparing for coronation amid Charles’ illness?

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly planned their coronation amid rumours that King Charles is under pressure to abdicate the throne.

Speaking with In Touch Weekly, a source close to the Royal family said that Charles “got a serious battle ahead, and he’ll need to focus on beating this cancer.”

Hence, the Prince and Princess of Wales would soon be ascended to the throne than expected for which they have already started planning.

ALSO READ: King Charles under immense pressure to abdicate throne in favour of Prince William

The insider said that William has already “taken more control at the palace, staying in constant contact with Charles’ aides,” adding, “He’s basically the Firm’s point man right now.”

As for Princess Kate, she is still recovering from her abdominal surgery but the tipster said she is ready to “step up,” adding that the Walses have “both been preparing for this for years.”

“She’s still recovering and isn’t expected to be fully back in action until April,” the insider shared. “The timing isn’t ideal, but she’s ready to step up. They’ve both been preparing for this for years.”

The couple has also decided how their coronation would be like. The details would be disclosed once Charles finalizes his plans, the insider hinted. 

