Ray Davies, Dave Davies break silence on surprising reunion

Ray Davies thanks the Internet for pulling his brother and band mate Dave Davies together after years of feuding since 1997

The English musician Ray Davies shared that he and his brother have been communicating on the Internet, after feuding for years before.



For those unversed, The Davies brothers formed a band The Kinks together in the 1960s but later a feud scarred their relationship and the Kinks disbanded in 1997.

Now the brothers live on two different continents with Ray living in London and Dave in the US, for those unversed.

Recently, talking to The Times Newspaper Ray revealed that the brothers have mended their broken relationship, and shared, “Well, he lives in New Jersey and I live in north London, but the Internet pulls us together.”

“The band though, it's like family. You argue a lot and you fight, but you love each other really. It was always us against the world", he added.

Regardless, Ray rejected any future possibilities of the band reuniting as well and said, “As for recording again, as for performing again? We'll never be the Kinks we were, but we never really break up."

It is worth noting here that Ray, 79 and Dave, 77 were two sons in a household of girls and struggled for attention in the family. Hence, while the two brothers connected through music, they were constantly at each other's throats in their personal lives.

Dave also told the Daily Mail newspaper in 2017 that their rivalry roots back to their childhood, he added, "I like to say Ray was only happy for the first three years of his life - until I came along. But he’s still my brother."