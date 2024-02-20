Prince Harry, ,Meghan Markle are facing desperate straits

 
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's current status has just been called out facing 'desperate straits'

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s standing in Hollywood has just been referenced by experts who believe the Sussexes are in “desperate straits” given their career plans.

Everything has been issued by royal author and expert Lady C.

She touched on everything during one of her most recent chats with GB News.

Her conversation prominently featured the possibility of a reconciliation and was branded a “laughable” notion by the British socialite.

she called out the couple’s current status in Hollywood especially since they are in “desperate straits.”

This has come amid reports that the Duchess is relaunching Archetypes with another collaborator.

She was also quoted saying, “Harry and Meghan are in desperate straits at the moment. They are looking at a very empty diary for the future.”

Prior to signing off from the conversation she also added, “Their deal with Netflix is in danger, and it's either going to be revised tremendously downwards for them, or it's going to be terminated."

