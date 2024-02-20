Bella Hadid’s mom Yolanda Hadid set her up with her new boyfriend Adan Banuelos

Bella Hadid head over heels in love with cowboy beau Adan Banuelos

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos are getting serious with each other after they were set up by the supermodel’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.



According to Entertainment Tonight, the supermodel and the cowboy are in “love” as they spend more time together and find “comfort” in “simple things.”

Bella recently shared snaps of her birthday celebration on Instagram featuring her new lover. The couple was seen mingling with each other in PDA filled snaps.

Speaking with the publication, an insider said, "Bella and Adan are in love and her family and friends have never seen her this happy."

Adan is being described as "a hard-working real cowboy, and a champion cutter,” who is very supportive of his girlfriend’s modelling career.

As per the source, Gigi Hadid’s sister “loves how supportive Adan is of her career and fits into her life.”

"The two always have a great time together and find comfort in the simple things. Bella's mom, Yolanda, set them up,” the insider added.

The outlet revealed that Banuelos earned a place in the National Cutting Horse Association Riders Hall of Fame in 2017, highlighting his family's rich tradition of skilled horsemanship.

He was among the youngest individuals ever to receive this honor, following in the footsteps of his father, Ascencion Banuelos, who was the first Mexican-American to be inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame, as noted in Harper's Bazaar