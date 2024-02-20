 
William Blythe Haynes

Sarah Ferguson marks major milestone of her life, shares sweet video

Sarah Ferguson shared the video on her Instagram handle, and said, "Huge congratulations to Tracy Edwards and the steadfast crew"

William Blythe Haynes

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has marked a major milestone of her life with a sweet video message.

Taking to Instagram, Sarah shared a video message to mark christening the Maiden, exceptional vessel, which took place on the September 20th of 1988, and dubbed it a very “special moment.”

She posted her video with caption, “I remember christening the Maiden September 20th of 1988 as a very special moment — this was my first public engagement since giving birth to my daughter, Beatrice, and I’d become godmother to an exceptional vessel which today is championed by a captain and crew of extraordinary women.”

She continued, “On Thursday 15th of February 2024, Maiden completed the third leg of the Ocean Globe Race arriving into Uruguay and coming in 2nd place by 16 minutes! The journey was 6,500 miles (33 days at sea).”

“Huge congratulations to Tracy Edwards and the steadfast crew. Your strength and determination is an inspiration. 

"I am wishing you a safe and successful journey home to Southampton and hope to be there to welcome you. @maidenfactor,” Sarah concluded.

