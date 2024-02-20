Prince Harry was humiliated by the Palace after he flew to UK to see his cancer-stricken dad King Charles

Palace humiliated Prince Harry during his recent UK visit: Royal insider reveals

Prince Harry faced humiliation after landing in UK to see his cancer-stricken dad, King Charles, after he was refused to meet the monarch at Sandringham.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex, wanted to join his father at Sandringham where he was headed the same evening so that they could have heart-to-heart.

However, the palace told the rebellious royal to meet his dad at his residence in Clarence House, that too, for a short while, according to The Sun.

A tipster revealed that the Palace aides feared “they’d never get rid of” Prince Harry if they would allow him to be with Charles at Sandringham.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry needs to make huge sacrifice to reconnect with Royal family

Following his brief meeting, Harry was asked to get himself a hotel for the night as they Royals did not want to accommodate him even for a night, the source spilled.

“Harry came over to see his father, expecting to go to Sandringham. But instead he was asked to be at Clarence House and was restricted to 30 minutes,” they said.

“The fear was that if he went to Sandringham they would never get rid of him,” the insider added.

Despite this, Harry told Good Morning America that he has “got other trips plans that will take me through the UK, or back to the UK, and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can.”

"I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that,” he added.