Tuesday, February 20, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William lacks bandwidth to deal with Prince Harry's new drama

Prince William has no time to focus on feud with Prince Harry amid Kate Middleton’s recovery

William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Prince William has made it clear that he has no time to deal with Prince Harry’s new drama as he is busy looking after Kate Middleton and King Charles.

William, the Prince of Wales, is not even paying attention to rumours that his estranged brother would resume his royal duties to help cancer-stricken Charles.

According to a source, William is already finding it difficult to look after Kate while his father is being treated for cancer.

They said, "There's no way that the Prince of Wales will wear it. Harry may well want to step back into a royal role, but as far as his brother is concerned, nothing has changed."

"Prince William has enough on his plate at the moment,” the source revealed, adding, "His father is being treated for cancer and his wife is recovering from abdominal surgery."

The insider told The Express that the Prince of Wales “simply doesn't have the bandwidth for this."

As for Harry, the Duke of Sussex, the source said he is “genuinely” interested in helping Charles and William amid royal health scares.

The source said that the father-of-two “is ready and willing to help and genuinely believes it would work well for both parties.”

"In his view, it wouldn’t be dissimilar from what was proposed back in 2020, with a hybrid model of working. With the King’s illness, there is perhaps more of a reason for those options to be considered."

