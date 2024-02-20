Christiana Aguilera drops fresh confessions about kids

Christiana Aguilera gets candid about discussing 'uncomfortable' topics with two kids

Christiana Aguilera is seemingly the mother who wants to make her kids independent, bold, and inclusive.

On Tuesday, the pop singing sensation sat down for a confessional with People Magazine.

In this interview, the Candyman songstress talked explicitly about her latest wellness brand and revealed the type of life she wanted for her children.

Christiana told the interviewer, “I want [my daughter] to grow up not feeling any shame or stigma and feel comfortable as a woman.”

She went on to address, "I want my son to understand and appreciate women’s struggles.

“And what they go through, and to feel part of the conversation as well," she also remarked.

Speaking of discussions regarding taboo topics with kids, the singer added, "It's very important that I'm honest with my kids, but I simplify it in a way that they'll be able to understand and digest.”

“I never want to impose things to be so scary that it's going to impose anxiety or fear, even scary topics," before noting, "I really try to make sure it's done very matter-of-factly and to always know that their body is their playground."

"That is for them to decide how it should be used, how it should be treated, how it should be respected ultimately," she stated in conclusion.

For those unversed, the 43-year-old singer is the mother to two children Summer Rain, 9, and Max Liron, 15.