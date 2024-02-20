Sarah Ferguson pens desperate plea to public after cancer scare

Sarah Ferguson’s second cancer scare has made her issue a special plea to the public

Sarah Ferguson has just penned a candid letter to the public urging them to take their health into their own hands, after her second bout with cancer.

For those unversed with the Duchess’ battle with cancer, she has just been diagnosed with a very aggressive form of skin cancer, after previously having beaten breast cancer.

She penned her note over on Instagram and it was in honor of cancer prevention action week.

It included a portrait of Prince Andrew’s ex-wife and a caption that tugged at heartstrings.

It reads, “Days could make the difference between life and death, so please don't skip or put off your #healthchecks and urge your loved ones to go to theirs.”



She also added, “I would like to urge anyone who is able to be diligent with their health check ups.”

Because “I'm determined to do whatever I can to help raise awareness by sharing my experience,” at the same time.