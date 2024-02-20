 
menu
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry has ‘no direction' amid reconciled rumors

Prince Harry’s potential return to the royal fold has sparked a wide debate among fans and experts alike

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

File Footage

Hypotheticals of a royal return by Prince Harry has become a major topic of discussion, and has led many to wonder what the future of the monarchy will look.

US-based royal commentator Kinsey Schofield issued these claims about the Duke of Sussex in her conversation with TalkTV.

During the course of this she touched on Prince Harry’s visit to the UK for King Charles.

However, she also addressed hypotheticals about a potential return into the royal fold and responded in the negative regarding this.

This has come in light of the recent influx of interviews Prince Harry did with Good Morning America, and others.

Read More: Prince William lacks bandwidth to deal with Prince Harry's new drama

For those unversed, during this chat the Spare addressed his feelings towards King Charles and admitted, “I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could” because “look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and sped any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

But Ms Schofield warns there should be no hope for a return because in her eyes, “I think that Harry seemed caught off guard by some of the questions and tried to stay positive but wrap it all back when it comes to the Invictus Games.”

“I think he was nice about his family, and he was positive about his family, but I don’t think that this is moving us in any specific direction when it comes to reconciliation.”

Bianca Censori rethinking Kanye West dynamic after 'hanging by a thread'
Bianca Censori rethinking Kanye West dynamic after 'hanging by a thread'
Prince Harry lacks ‘direction' after he was ‘caught off guard' with King Charles diagnosis
Prince Harry lacks ‘direction' after he was ‘caught off guard' with King Charles diagnosis
Adele breaks silence on cosmetic procedure rumours
Adele breaks silence on cosmetic procedure rumours
‘Stranger Things 5' cast's hefty salaries revealed: Millie Bobby Brown tops list
‘Stranger Things 5' cast's hefty salaries revealed: Millie Bobby Brown tops list
Jennifer Garner to star in Ben Affleck's flick amid Lopez's warning?
Jennifer Garner to star in Ben Affleck's flick amid Lopez's warning?
Sydney Sweeney hits out 'fake' trainer on internet
Sydney Sweeney hits out 'fake' trainer on internet
Prince Harry warned only a ‘massive, tectonic shift' can return royal role video
Prince Harry warned only a ‘massive, tectonic shift' can return royal role
Kate Garraway gets candid about a special moment from Derek Draper' funeral
Kate Garraway gets candid about a special moment from Derek Draper' funeral
Sarah Ferguson pens desperate plea to public after cancer scare
Sarah Ferguson pens desperate plea to public after cancer scare
Florence Pugh and Paul Mescal spark dating rumors with BAFTA party meet up
Florence Pugh and Paul Mescal spark dating rumors with BAFTA party meet up
Hollywood patience runs out for Dakota Johnson?
Hollywood patience runs out for Dakota Johnson?
Christiana Aguilera drops fresh confessions about kids
Christiana Aguilera drops fresh confessions about kids