Prince Harry has ‘no direction' amid reconciled rumors

Prince Harry’s potential return to the royal fold has sparked a wide debate among fans and experts alike

File Footage

Hypotheticals of a royal return by Prince Harry has become a major topic of discussion, and has led many to wonder what the future of the monarchy will look.



US-based royal commentator Kinsey Schofield issued these claims about the Duke of Sussex in her conversation with TalkTV.

During the course of this she touched on Prince Harry’s visit to the UK for King Charles.

However, she also addressed hypotheticals about a potential return into the royal fold and responded in the negative regarding this.

This has come in light of the recent influx of interviews Prince Harry did with Good Morning America, and others.

For those unversed, during this chat the Spare addressed his feelings towards King Charles and admitted, “I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could” because “look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and sped any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

But Ms Schofield warns there should be no hope for a return because in her eyes, “I think that Harry seemed caught off guard by some of the questions and tried to stay positive but wrap it all back when it comes to the Invictus Games.”

“I think he was nice about his family, and he was positive about his family, but I don’t think that this is moving us in any specific direction when it comes to reconciliation.”