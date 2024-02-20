Adele spills the beans on her somber-looking face at the 2022's NBA All-Star Game

Photo: Adele breaks silence on cosmetic procedure rumours

Adele recently reacted to rumours about getting lip fillers for her enhanced lips.

According to Elle, the Hello hitmaker denied getting any lip fillers or other beauty procedures before attending the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2022.

In her recent Weekends With Adele concert in Las Vegas, the songstress touched on the infamous capture of her in which she sat straight-faced at the game.

Adele referred to the now-viral moment and asked, “Do you remember that viral meme of me looking like I don't give a flying f***?”

“I'd like to give some context about that meme,” she added.

The Grammy-winning songstress went on to explain, “I know it sounds crazy, but I really don't like being famous, right?”

“So obviously, I know I'm sitting court-side at a basketball game, you're asking for it. Whatever,” she also noted.

Rejecting the rampant rumours of getting fillers, the 35-year-old star said, “The reason my lips looked like I had filler...,” after which she maintained that she had “naturally big lips.”

The musician then gave context to her seemingly somber appearance and revealed that she looked bothered because a camera crew filmed her right after she cancelled her Las Vegas residency.



“The reason I looked like a different person was because I was sulking,” she also confessed before wrapping up the topic.